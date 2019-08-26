LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A key lawmaker is pushing to make sure young offenders remain in Louisville after the city closes its youth detention center.
Metro Government will stop funding youth detention services on Dec. 31 in a belt-tightening move.
As negotiations continue between the city and the state over the future of juvenile justice in Louisville, Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, said his priority is making sure the remaining young people are not spread across Kentucky.
“Right now, there’s no resolution to that question,” Nemes said. “In the mix is sending the kids out of Jefferson, hours away to other counties, and that's not acceptable.
The state operates six juvenile detention facilities across the state. The closest to Louisville is in Lexington.
Nemes, who chairs the subcommittee that funds juvenile justice, said keeping young offenders near family and school resources in Louisville will give them the best shot at staying out of trouble.
“We need to arrest that development now," Nemes said. "And all the studies show that the best way to do that is to keep them home, keep them close to home."
But Metro Council President David James, who is involved in the negotiations, said where the juveniles are placed is not his main concern.
“I think what's most important is that we're able to ensure that they have the services that they need,” James said.
Justice Secretary John Tilley said he would like to accomplish both goals: services and location.
He said one option may be transferring some young offenders from detention to the state's treatment facility in Lyndon.
“When there's not that public safety threat, we know that detention is incredibly harmful and incredibly expensive,” Tilley said.
But what to do with those juveniles who are considered a threat is still unclear.
“For those who have to be detained, we need to try and get that space for them,” Tilley said.
And that space may or may not be in Louisville.
“Ultimately, we just want need to make the best decision for these children and their families within existing resources of course,” Tilley said.
One option apparently not on the table is the state taking over the current youth detention center on West Jefferson Street. The reason is the cost. James said the building needs millions of dollars in deferred maintenance.
