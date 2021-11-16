LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are making a push to build more affordable housing across the state.
A bill filed recently would give tax credits to developers and builders of low-income apartments and homes.
Supporters say Kentucky was 75,000 short of the affordable homes needed before the COVID-19 pandemic. But they now say soaring prices have made the problem worse.
The bill is designed to help the working poor who often fall between the cracks.
"These are individuals who are re-entering the workforce," said Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah. "They're young graduates moving out of mom and dad's house. They're elderly. They're foster children aging out of foster care from the ages of 18 and 21 and have nowhere to go. And they're also veterans."
Bridges said he plans to file what he calls the "Workforce Affordable Housing Tax Credit" legislation later this week.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.