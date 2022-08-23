LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools spent time in Frankfort on Tuesday answering questions about the district's new student assignment plan.
Dr. Mary Pollio highlighted key points he hopes the upcoming change can address. The new student assignment plan is set to begin next school year, but it's already in the early planning stages this school year.
The district approved the plan at the beginning of the summer in a 7-0 vote. It will give students in Louisville's west end the opportunity to go to school closer to home for the first time in decades. It will also change boundary lines in the district.
Representatives in Frankfort, with the Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity, wanted to know what improvements they can expect to see. Pollio said the district's main goal is to address achievement gaps between schools.
When questioned about those gaps, the superintendent specifically mentioned stark achievement differences between economically advantaged and disadvantaged students, as well as between Black and white students.
Within the last 15 years, Pollio said the amount of JCPS students on free and reduced lunch went from 54% to 70%. By changing how students are assigned to schools, he hopes the district can foster a better sense of belonging for students and provide more wraparound services and academic support in schools with higher needs.
"(The) student assignment plan, for us, was not just about what kids are in what buildings. It is about resourcing our high poverty schools," Pollio said. "And I can say this without a doubt, that I believe where children have the least amount in their homes, they need the most in their schools, the most resources."
The assignment plan will also increase pay for teachers in high-need schools, and fund more wraparound services such as counseling.
When asked what factors will show the new plan is working after a few years, Pollio said they should see students improving at all levels and a reduction in the achievement gap between schools.
