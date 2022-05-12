LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prices going up is impacting everyone in some way, especially at the pump. But it's impacting one industry in more ways than one.
Lawn care services rely on gasoline, diesel, fertilizer, and expensive equipment to keep business running and grass short.
Companies like CO2 Lawn Service have been impacted by rising costs in all areas.
"Last month I spent over $1,200 in gas, and this time last year, I was spending right around $700," said owner of CO2 Lawn Service, Carl Owen.
Owen has owned his business for almost 30 years in the Louisville area. He said not only is this the most he's paid for gas, but he's now even considering locking up his gas tanks that sit in the bed of his truck.
"I just had a gas can stolen, I've never had a gas can stolen," Owen said. "I'm going to have to start locking up my gas cans now too."
Owen said it's not just gas prices that he pays more for, but materials too.
"Mowers have gone up, weed eaters have gone up, the little two cycle engine oil we have to put in for the weed eaters and stuff has gone up," Owen said.
Because of this, Owen said he had to increase his rates for customers. But he considers himself lucky, because many have been understanding.
"They were all for it, in fact a lot of people even said raise it more believe it or not so I'm blessed," he said
However, he is still concerned if that will be enough.
"I don't know if I've raised them enough, I mean the prices keep going up and that's a worry for me."
Owen said he doesn't expect prices to decrease anytime soon. Specifically for gas, with Memorial Day weekend coming up.
