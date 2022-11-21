LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in east Louisville's Lake Forest neighborhood are fighting to stop the construction of a concrete plant near their homes.
Neighbors and the nearby Pleasant Grove Baptist Church filed a lawsuit last week in Jefferson Circuit Court against Sunshine Concrete and the Louisville Planning Commission in the hopes of pumping the brakes on the project.
The concrete plant is under construction on Aiken Road, right by Lake Forest, a neighborhood with about 2,000 homes known for its family-friendly appeal.
In August, hundreds of angry residents raised concerns about the plant during a public meeting.
"It's a concern as far as any of the residue and basically air pollution that could be created from a concrete facility," resident Carla Dixon said at the time.
"There's a lot of studies that show it's really detrimental to lung health," neighbor Grant Biery said during the August meeting.
Citing safety, neighbors are concerned about noise, dust and added traffic because of the plant.
The lawsuit seeks to overturn the Planning Commission's March 2 initial approval of the plant, arguing Lake Forest residents did not receive proper advanced notice until March 23.
The suit also states that residents were then incorrectly told by city officials that the deadline for filing an appeal had already passed.
Additionally, the suit claims that the Planning Commission "failed to consider the significant impacts on public health and safety of the residential property owners."
It also says "each of the residential property owners and members of Lake Forest have been injured by the Planning Commission and, as a result, will suffer immediate and irreparable harm."
The lawsuit comes after neighbors voiced their concerns to not only the Planning Commission, but also Metro Council and the Air Pollution Control District.
