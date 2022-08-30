LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The developer behind a controversial east Louisville concrete plant is submitting a new design.
Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, sent an update to his district Tuesday afternoon saying this step means there will be a new public meeting with the Metro Design subcommittee.
Hundreds of neighbors in the Lake Forest area raised concerns after no one reportedly received notice about the plant proposal before the previous meeting in March.
Right now, the plant is set to be constructed on Aiken Road, across from houses, a church and a school.
Piagentini said the new design is significantly different, and once it's public the district will be notified about the plan and future meetings regarding the project.
