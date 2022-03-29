LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit was filed against an east Louisville day care after a child was found unresponsive last year and later died.
In December, 13-month-old Shivani Jishnu was rushed to the hospital from Kayfield Academy 2 on Nelson Miller Parkway and put on life support. She died weeks later, and there was an emergency suspension of Kayfield's license dated two days later.
The lawsuit accuses the day care of violating the state mandated staff ratio and blames Kayfield and its employee for the child's death. The lawsuit says during the child's nap, she had trouble breathing, went into cardiac arrest and suffered hypoxia, which is brought on by oxygen level in the blood and arteries dipping below normal.
Kayfield's attorney has not replied to a request for comment.
Related Stories:
- East Louisville daycare reopens following death of child found unresponsive
- Family of 13-month-old Louisville child who died still waiting for answers from police, day care
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.