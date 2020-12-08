LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for use in the United States as early as this week, and many businesses are weighing whether or not they will require their workers to get it as a condition of employment.
An employment law attorney in Indianapolis says employers can make the vaccine a requirement for its employees, and fire employees for refusing to get vaccinated. But, there are exceptions — such as serious medical conditions, according to a report from Fox59.
"If the employee has a serious medical condition that would relate to a vaccination, you have to remember these vaccinations have been approved on an emergency basis not FDA full approval," John Haskin, founding partner at John Haskin & Associates, told Fox59.
Under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act, employers must also provide reasonable accommodations to people with disabilities or religious objections.
For an employee to request a reasonable accommodation under the act, they would need to make their employer aware why they are requesting the exemption from a vaccine requirement.
"Those that didn't request an accommodation or give a reason, they are certainly most at risk for obviously losing the position and not getting the accommodation and risking their unemployment compensation as well," Haskin said.
Many businesses are waiting on guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for next steps.
