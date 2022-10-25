LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the leaves start to change and that chill in the air becomes noticeable, people almost seem to fly down 6th Street to Old Louisville.
A legend grows there, some 130 years after it sprouted.
"This is our local spooky tree, the Witches' Tree," said Angelique X Stacy, an Old Louisville tour guide.
It's twisted and gnarled with a little bit of anything and everything hanging from its branches.
"I found soccer balls, volleyballs, stuff having to do with weddings, graduation sashes," X Stacy said. "I've even pulled underwear out of the tree, though I don't know why you want to put your knickers up there. Maybe get lucky for the weekend?"
The tale of the tree is not risque but sort of freaky. X Stacy is considered by some to be a witch -- not by exes but a real witch. She's also sort of the keeper of the tree and knows the lore that led to the legend.
Louisville had plans in what is now Central Park, across from the tree, where witches were said to gather.
"They decided they were going to target the original tree over there, to become a maple for their Mays Day celebration, which means you have to cut down the tree, strip it of all of its bark," X Stacy said. "So the witches put a notice on their tree, basically stating that if you cut down sacred tree, a curse will befall thee."
No one seemed to listen to the witches' warning until it was too late.
"Now hopping mad, they start repeating their curse for everyone within earshot, saying beware of the 11th month," X Stacy said.
When it came, legend has it, an extreme storm wreaked havoc on Old Louisville.
"Some of our folks believe that that tree grew up overnight in the flames (from a lightning strike)," X Stacy said.
Then, witches supposedly returned to the new Hedgeapple tree.
Skeptical? So was Joy Graves.
"I am kind of a non-believer," she said.
That is until one night when she parked near the tree.
"I saw this person in all black," she said. "It was a woman. She was going to the tree and she just disappeared. I was like, 'This can't be. This can't be.' I literally got out of my car to look for this person. I got out of my car and never saw the lady again."
Coincidence? Part of a coven? Are the stories all bark and no bite? We may never know, but it's enough to keep rumors and stories about the Witches' Tree flying high.
