Official music video for Stevie Nicks - "Edge of Seventeen" from the album ‘Bella Donna' (1981). ‘Stand Back: 1981-2017’, Stevie Nicks’ career-spanning collection is available now. Featuring studio hits, live performances and celebrated collaborations - find your copy here: https://Rhino.lnk.to/StandBack.
In 1981, six years after joining Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks went solo for the first time with her debut album ‘Bella Donna’. A massive success, it sold more than five million copies in the U.S., topped the album charts and produced four hit singles, including her signature anthem, "Edge Of Seventeen." More platinum albums followed – ‘The Wild Heart’ (1983), ‘Rock A Little’ (1985), and ‘The Other Side Of The Mirror’ (1989).
In 2019, Stevie Nicks made history by becoming the first female artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice - first as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and most recently in recognition of an extraordinary solo career that spans nearly 40 years.