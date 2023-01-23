STEVIE NICKS - AP FILE.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is coming to Louisville this summer.

She is extending her 2023 tour with 14 additional performances, which includes the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, June 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Nicks is best known for her years as a singer, songwriter with Fleetwood Mac, which had a string of hits in the 1970s and 80s including "Dreams," "Go Your Own Way," "Little Lies" and "Landslide." Nicks has also had a lot of success as a solo artist with hits including "Stand Back" and "Edge of Seventeen."

She is on tour in support of her new release, "For What It's Worth."

Tickets to see Stevie Nicks run between $63.50 and $285,50 plus tax and fees. Tickets can be purchased through the KFC Yum! Center box office and through Ticketmaster.

Official music video for Stevie Nicks - "Edge of Seventeen" from the album ‘Bella Donna' (1981). ‘Stand Back: 1981-2017’, Stevie Nicks’ career-spanning collection is available now. Featuring studio hits, live performances and celebrated collaborations - find your copy here: https://Rhino.lnk.to/StandBack.

In 1981, six years after joining Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks went solo for the first time with her debut album ‘Bella Donna’. A massive success, it sold more than five million copies in the U.S., topped the album charts and produced four hit singles, including her signature anthem, "Edge Of Seventeen." More platinum albums followed – ‘The Wild Heart’ (1983), ‘Rock A Little’ (1985), and ‘The Other Side Of The Mirror’ (1989).

In 2019, Stevie Nicks made history by becoming the first female artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice - first as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and most recently in recognition of an extraordinary solo career that spans nearly 40 years.

