LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they caught a Kentucky man trying to have sex with a juvenile.
James Heaverin, age 30, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday.
Officers got information that Heaverin was messaging a juvenile on social media, trying to set up a meeting for sex. Authorities say Heaverin had also sent illicit photos and videos to the juvenile.
Police searched his Leitchfield home.
He faces several charges, including sexual abuse and engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.
