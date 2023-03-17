LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three school districts in Kentucky have sent a letter to local vape businesses urging them to stop the sale of vape products to minors.
Hardin County Schools, LaRue County Schools and Elizabethtown Independent Schools sent the letter out on Friday. In the letter, the school districts ask the businesses to obey the laws of selling vape products, and keeping them behind the counter.
"Growing problems are arising for young people who vape," the letter said. "These problems are becoming apparent within the walls of our schools. Children are starting to experiment with vaping and make a habit of vaping at younger ages than ever before."
The letter also urges businesses selling vape products train employees better to not sell vape products to minors. Landlords of commercial properties are also encouraged to support businesses and individuals in this effort.
"Children are finding ways to access vapes that are lined with extremely dangerous drugs like Fentanyl. Abuse of these products is leading to breathing problems, heart issues, mental fatigue, confusion, etc."
The school districts also said in the letter that they are working with the Kentucky General Assembly on new laws for consequences for individuals and businesses selling vape products to minors.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.