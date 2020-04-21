LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As an employee of the Louisville Bats Marketing and Promotions Department, Jeremy Sharfe has worn a lot of hats (including the Buddy Bat head), but he’s doing something Friday he’s never done for the club.
“It’s intimidating, but I’m excited. Just being in a ballpark by yourself at home plate playing music, that’s a unique experience but it’s going to be a good time, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Sharfe is taking his guitar and harmonica to Slugger Field’s home plate and giving a performance in an empty stadium that will be streamed live on Facebook. Viewers will be able to hit a button and donate to the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund. That organization is helping people across the area who have been hit hard financially due to the pandemic.
“That’s a great fund, not only for the individuals that are struggling through this trying time that we’re going through, this organization gives to small businesses, nonprofits, and they take a lot of organizations, such as Dare to Care, and give them money and then they dish it out to the community where it’s needed,” Sharfe said.
The one man concert is set for 7 p.m. Friday on the Louisville Bats Facebook page.
