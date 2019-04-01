LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari has a new contract with the school.
The Athletic reported Monday afternoon that UCLA had offered Calipari a $48 million contract than spanned six years.
According to the report, Kentucky had given UCLA permission to talk with Calipari, and when they saw how serious the school was in trying to bring in the UK coach, Kentucky offered an extension.
UK confirmed to WDRB Sports on Monday night that the school has agreed on a long-term contract that will allow “Coach Calipari to finish his career at Kentucky.”
Kentucky’s season ended Sunday in Kansas City with a 77-71 loss to Auburn in the NCAA Elite Eight.
