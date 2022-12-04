LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington artist sold a life-sized painted horse statue for more than $20,000 this weekend for a good cause, reported by LEX18.
Horse Mania, a fundraising event led by LexArts, was held at Keeneland on Friday night. It was staged to look like a real horse auction.
A horse with blue roses painted all over it was the highest selling at $21,500. The Lexington artists said it's by far his most expensive piece of art, and it makes him even more proud to know it's money going to supporting the arts.
"I couldn't believe it, I don't know what I expected the horse to be sold for," said Wylie Caudill, Lexington artist. "It certainly wasn't $21,000 and I certainly didn't expect to be the highest bid of the evening.
"I'm just so happy to be in a career that I can give back to the community."
There were 34 horses up for auction, with the average bid for each horse around $5,000. Along with the artistic horses, custom Makers Mark bottles were auctioned off.
LexArts celebrated its 50th anniversary at the event, which also supported Kentucky tornado victims. Three horses that were auctioned will go to counties that were damaged by tornadoes last December.
"We are wanting to make sure we're taking care of our neighbors and helping where we can with arts, and the thing is, these horses are going to turn around and go right back to those communities," said Ame Sweetall, CEO and president of LexArts. "Hopefully that brings a little spark of hope, joy and funds back to the community as well."
The "horses of hope" will be permanently displayed in Graves, Hopkins and Warren counties as a symbol of resilience and a reminder of the power of art.
