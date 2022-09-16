LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington police are asking for help identifying subjects involved with the chaos last week after Kentucky football knocked off Florida on the road.
The Lexington Police Department released photos of seven individuals on Friday. Officers say they're wanted for questioning.
A video from that night shows a fire in the road, furniture in the streets and people flipping a car.
If you know anything about it, contact Lexington Police.
Police say they expect to file charges.
