LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky fans rallied on State Street following the Florida upset Saturday night.
The Cats made a comeback in the second half to beat the Gators in Gainesville 26-16.
Back in Lexington, in typical Kentucky fashion, although more known for basketball wins, a couch was set on fire and burned in the street.
In this video below Daniel Hager with Kentucky Sports Radio captured, you can see people carrying a couch in and thrown on an already burning fire.
Hundreds cheering as the couch burned.
In another Hager video you can see at least five people flip a car. LEX18 News reporter Sydney Darden said the owner of the car was from out of town.
We spoke with the car owner and he is not from the area and doesn't know how he is going to get home now... @LEX18News https://t.co/9T3J6MQWgn— Sydney Darden (@SYDNEYDREPORTS) September 11, 2022
WDRB News reached out to the University of Kentucky for comment but hasn't heard back.
This story will be updated.
