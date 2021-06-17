LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LG&E and Kentucky Utilities (KU) solar share program is halfway complete in Simpsonville.
“Watching the site develop and knowing it is a direct result of our customers’ interest and participation has been both exciting and rewarding,” said LG&E and KU Vice President of Customer Services Eileen Saunders.
Construction is complete on two new sections at the solar share facility in Simpsonville, LG&E announced Thursday.
The subscription-based Solar Share program is available to homeowners and business owners who want to support solar energy. It begins at 20 cents per day, according to a news release.
Each new section is now producing energy for more than 1,300 customers and businesses, including the Center for Women and Families.
Eight Solar Share sections are planned for the Simpsonville facility, with each section being completed as more subscribers join the program.
