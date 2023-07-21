LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities plans to retire some coal-fired and natural gas electric generators, and wants the publics' input.
On Friday, The Kentucky Public Service Commission announced in a news release that there will be in-person meetings where the public can get information and express their opinions on retiring these generators.
The four coal-fired electric generating units to be retired are E.W. Brown Unit 3, Ghent Unit 2, located near Carrollton, Ky. and Mill Creek Units 1 and 2, located in southern Jefferson County. The three natural gas-fired units include Haefling Units 1 and 2 and Paddy's Run Unit 12.
LG&E and KU plans to retire these units between 2024 and 2027.
Five public meetings are scheduled in Louisville, Lexington, Harlan and Hopkins County. A virtual meeting will be held on August 15 at 4:30 p.m. The Lexington and Louisville meeting information are below:
- Monday, July 31 at 5:30 p.m. at Frederick Douglass High School, 2000 Winchester Road, Lexington, Ky.
- Wednesday, August 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Louisville Free Public Library, Main Branch, 301 York Street, Community Room 202, Louisville, Ky.
There will also be a public hearing on Tuesday, August 22 at 9 a.m. at 211 Sower Boulevard in Frankfort where the public can make comments as well. The hearing will be streamed live here.
Comments can also be submitted online, by e-mail or mailed to P.O. Box 615, Frankfort, KY 40602-0615. Be sure to include your name, address and case number.
