LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 2,000 customers were without power near the Jefferson County/Bullitt County line for several hours this weekend. As of 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, LG&E's website no longer shows an outage in the area.
According to an LG&E spokesperson, a large tree fell on power lines in Mt. Washington and pulled a pole down, affecting 1,950 customers. The company had to bring in a bulldozer to clear the area.
LG&E's website showed the outage happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday morning, crews were still working to fix the issue and traffic near the county line on Bardstown Road was being detoured to Bardstown Bluff Road.
Neighbors came outside to see the work being done and to search for answers.
"I'm afraid we're going to lose two refrigerators full of food that we've been packing in for the pandemic," said Dan Kerr, who lives near the Jefferson County line. "We're going to lose a lot of money's worth of food here and I'm on my way to get a generator now," he said.
Kerr said Saturday night, LG&E's outage map showed power was expected to be restored late that night, but it ended up taking longer to resolve the issue.
He said he's been extremely careful with opening any doors or windows because of this weekend's heat and humidity and is trying to keep his house cool.
"You couldn't have picked a worse time for us not to have power," he said.
Power was expected to be restored to all customers by around noon Sunday. Click here for updated restoration times. Again, the map is now showing power has been restored.
