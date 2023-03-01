LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After flooding devastated much of eastern Kentucky last July, the Letcher County library system is collecting books.
The library system lost thousands of books because of floodwaters, LEX18 reported this week. Librarian Tessa Caudill said one branch is six months away from reopening, and the system is just now starting to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The library is accepting book donations. If Letcher County can't use the books, they will share them with others.
"Can our neighboring county library use them?" Caudill said. "If we don't use them, can somebody else that's been hit by this devastating flood use them? And then we'll get them to where they need to go, where they can most be used and loved and appreciated."
To donate, send books here:
Harry M. Caudill Memorial Library
Attn: Fleming Neon Library
220 Main St
Whitesburg, KY 41858
A GoFundMe set up to help the library has also raised more than $30,000 and is still accepting donations. Caudill said they'll use every dollar.
