LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Players who attended the Western Kentucky game Saturday did a double take when they entered the arena and saw a life-sized version of Western Kentucky University basketball player Jamarion Sharp made entirely from Legos.
A picture shows Sharp standing next to the Lego sculpture in his likeness.
At 7 feet 5 inches, Sharp, who plays Center for WKU, is currently the NCAA's tallest player. The sculpture was in Diddle Arena for Saturday's first home game against Kentucky State University.
The Hilltoppers beat KSU 127 to 61, scoring a program record 67 points in a single half.
Nine players scored from behind the arc.
