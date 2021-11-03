LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too early to start celebrating Christmas and the holiday season.
Light Up Louisville will be back at Jefferson Square Park on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. Holiday lights and a Christmas tree will be on the Jefferson Square and Metro Hall lawns.
The display will include a rainbow of colors, and holiday-themed gobo lights celebrating Kwanza and Hanukkah.
The Lots of Lights parade will take place on Jefferson Street and continue into Light Up Louisville. There will be more than 70 units at the parade.
The Vendor Village will host local food and craft vendors and there will be a children's activity area where kids can write letters to Santa. There will be a photo booth where families can take a photo together with a few different background options.
A mailbox will also be available on-site to send greetings to veterans that participate in the Honor Flight program.
The following two weekends after Light Up Louisville, the "Here comes Santa Claus Christmas Convoy," will visit several Louisville-area neighborhoods to wave to families and wish everyone a happy holiday.
The convoy will take place Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12 from 12-4 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
