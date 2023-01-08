LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville begins on Monday.
Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services will accept appointments starting Monday. The program helps income-eligible households in Jefferson County with home heating costs from Jan. 9 to March 31, or until funds are gone.
Applicants must have a household income at or below 130% of federal poverty guidelines, as well as receiving a "disconnect" notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel such as propane. Applicants can also apply if they have a current bill with a late or past due amount.
LIHEAP benefits cover the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis not to exceed $400. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis situation.
To schedule an appointment, call (502) 991-8391 or click here.
For more information about LIHEAP, click here.
