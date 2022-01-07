LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The program to help lower income families stay warm in the winter is getting a lot more money.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is getting $113 million from the American Rescue Plan, Rep. John Yarmuth said in a news release Friday.
Yarmuth said the money is the most the state of Kentucky has ever received for the program.
Applications to get assistance are on LIHEAP's website, here.
Only people meeting certain income guidelines can apply.
