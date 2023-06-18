LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People were getting low in Jeffersonville on Sunday night.
Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist Lil Jon performed at the Jeffersonville River Stage as part of this year's "Jammin in Jeff" concert series and Juneteenth celebration. The rapper is known for hits like "Turn Down For What," "Get Low" and "Snap Yo Fingers."
Jeffersonville said the concert was a way to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday and show appreciation for Black culture.
"We're having a good time out here, put something together for the community," a concert goer said to WDRB News. "This is very nice what they did, something for free that we can all enjoy. This is nice, just hang out and be yourself."
The concert was free to attend.
