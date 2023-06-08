LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lil Jon is coming to the Jeffersonville Riverstage next weekend to help celebrate Juneteenth.
It's part of the "Jammin in Jeff" series of Friday concerts at the Jeffersonville River Stage at 101 W. Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville.
One of Lil John's opening acts, DJ Slikk, joined WDRB Mornings Thursday.
Louisvillian hip-hop artist B-Sim will open the show, with Bella Rae hosting.
The Jeffersonville Riverstage has free concerts every Friday. Crush Bon Jovi is Friday's headliner.
The lawn opens at 6 p.m., and opening bands start at 77 o'clock. Headliners take the stage at 8:30. There will be food trucks and a beer garden.
