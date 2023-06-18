LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville councilman Dustin White and Juan Lambert with one of the event sponsors, Park DuValle Community Health Center joined WDRB Mornings to talk about the Lil Jon free concert in honor of Juneteenth.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Sunday for the concert at the Jeffersonville Riverstage and music starts at 7 p.m. Lil Jon is expected at 8:30 p.m.
The city is hosting free concerts throughout the summer with its Jammin' in Jeff series. For the full lineup click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.