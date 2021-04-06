LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby 147 is just three weeks away, and it will include fans in the infield.
Packed infields of the past won't be possible during a pandemic, so Churchill Downs is limited tickets and putting safety guidelines in place for Oaks and Derby.
"We think we can have a really fun Derby and yet be responsible and safe at the same time," said Darren Rogers, senior director of communications and media services for Churchill Downs.
A limited number of infield-only general admission tickets will go on sale at noon Wednesday, April 7, according to a news release. Churchill Downs said the infield will be limited to 25-30% capacity but won't say many tickets will be sold. The record Derby in 2015 had around 60,000 fans in the infield. The 2021 target of that would be 15,000 to 18,000 tickets.
Those fans will enter from the admission gate at Central Avenue and Fourth Street and will have no access to the clubhouse or front side of the track. Infield patrons will have designated concession stands, restrooms and wagering windows.
"The wagering windows throughout the facility — here on the front side and in the infield — every other window will be open," Rogers said.
On Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer said he will attend this year's Derby and urged people to get vaccinated before buying tickets.
"Churchill's been working with the state public health department on making sure that protocols are going to be such that we're enhancing the odds for safety as much as possible," Fischer said.
In addition to following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masks and social distancing, Churchill will also have a compliance team monitoring guests.
"Anybody who fails to comply is subject to ejection," Rogers said. "They'll receive a warning and then subject to ejection."
Derby Day infield-only general admission tickets are $75 if purchased before April 18. If purchased between April 19-30, the price goes up to $80. On Derby Day, tickets will be sold for $85.
Infield-only tickets for Oaks Day tickets are $55 if purchased before April 18. The tickets are $60 if purchased April 19-29 and $65 if purchased on Oaks Day.
Two-day infield-only tickets for both Oaks and Derby are $120 if purchased prior to April 18 or $135 if purchased between April 19-29. An official program is included with all tickets.
