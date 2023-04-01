LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Lincoln Amphitheatre is ringing in its 36th year with a brand new summer lineup.
The southern Indiana amphitheater is located about halfway between Louisville and Evansville in Lincoln State Park.
Performances this summer include tributes to Johnny Cash, Pearl Jam and Van Halen.
Organizers said the pandemic encouraged them to find more ways to fill the 1,500 seats. As a result, the venue will feature more theatre performances this year, including a play based on President Abraham Lincoln called "The Rivalry."
The summer concert series includes things from the theatre performances, to Rock & Roll. Things kick off Sunday, May 7, with Blues & BBQ.
August features a tribute to Bob Seger, followed by a Led Zeppelin 2 performance in September.
Parking and the Lincoln State Park gate fee is included with the price of admission.
To look at upcoming events and to purchase tickets, click here.
