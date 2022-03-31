LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Wednesday released the lineup for this year's season.
The 20th anniversary season of WFPK's free concert series kicks off April 27 on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park. The first show of the season will be headlined by Nappy Roots. Other artists playing this year include Maggie Rose, Bendigo Fletcher, the Yonder Mountain String Band and more.
Music starts at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month, through September.
Check out the full lineup with dates by clicking here. Some acts are still to be determined.
The series started in 2002 and was formerly held on the Harbor Lawn before moving to the Big Four Lawn in 2011, according to organizers. Since then, more than 300 free shows have been held. It started with five shows from May through September but has since grown to six shows and was moved back to start in April.
Waterfront Wednesday has always been free, serving "as a cultural arts experience and a major economic driver for our downtown waterfront neighborhood attracting hundreds of thousands of music and park fans."
