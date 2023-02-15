LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services' shelter is full of captured strays.
The organization said in a Facebook post Wednesday that it's running out of space. That's why it's waiving redemption fees for owners who reclaim their pet.
If you're looking for a missing pet, or want to report a lost or found pet, visit the LMAS website by clicking here.
To get your pet back, you must visit the shelter in person at 3528 Newburg Road in Louisville.
Lost and found viewing areas are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
