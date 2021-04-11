LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed in a crash Saturday at the intersection of Newburg Road and Bishop Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Authorities responded to the crash around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement Sunday morning from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
After a "preliminary investigation," Mitchell said police have determined that the crash happened when a vehicle traveling northbound on Newburg Road ran the traffic light at the intersection and struck a vehicle traveling westbound on Bishop Lane.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Mitchell said he died of his injuries. The driver was later identified as Jeffrey Green, 54, of Louisville, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Green, Ludwin Salazar Perez, 20, was arrested for not having a valid driver's license, according to Mitchell's statement.
LMPD's Traffic Unit will continue to investigate the fatal crash.
