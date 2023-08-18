LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- 1 man is dead after a stabbing in the Russell neighborhood.
LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers with LMPD's First Division were called to the area of 26th and Chestnut Streets around 2:30 Friday morning. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been stabbed in a parking lot.
Officers gave First Aid to the victim until EMS arrived and transported the victim to the hospital. The victim succumbed to his injuries a short time after arriving at University Hospital.
Detectives are canvassing the area as LMPD's Homicide Unit begins to investigate the stabbing.
There are no known suspect(s), however anyone with information regarding the case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal
