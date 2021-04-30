LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-year-old boy died on Friday afternoon after his sibling accidentally backed a vehicle over him, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division were called to the 1100 block of South 26th Street, near Grand Avenue, on a report of a child trapped under a vehicle, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Family members told police that a 12-year-old boy was standing behind a car that was being worked on in the backyard, when "a sibling jumped inside the vehicle and accidentally knocked it into reverse causing the car to back over the 12 year old" Smiley said. The age of the sibling was unknown.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smiley said the department's Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation "since the incident occurred on private property and not a public thoroughfare."
