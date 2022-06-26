LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children died in a drowning in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Rolling Ridge Road, near Manslick Road, around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a double drowning. Police found two boys, both under the age of 12.
The two children were taken to Norton Children's Hospital, but both were pronounced dead.
Smiley said police do not suspect foul play, but LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.