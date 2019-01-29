LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say five teenagers have been arrested after several mailboxes were vandalized in Okolona and stolen guns were found. But police say the teens weren't going on a joy ride: They were committing dangerous crimes.
Authorities announced the arrests on Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Officials say the five suspects arrested are all teens between 16 and 17 years old.
The vandalism happened earlier this month in Okolona on Brook Bend Way and Leisure Lane.
In addition to the vandalism, police say officers also found stolen guns, which were located during a traffic stop. Investigators say during that stop, they arrested two teens, and after interviewing them, they were able to locate three other teens. All five are key players. Police also say they're investigating whether they're all part of a gang.
Police think all the guns are stolen.
"At least one of these guns we believe was used in two, possibly three attempted shootings including drive-bys where they were using stolen cars and also these guns to target individual that they were having issues with," said LMPD Seventh Division Det. Charles Rader.
Police say they were driving and firing the guns into the houses of specific people they knew. No one was hurt.
Police recovered a white Honda Civic, an Audi, a Tahoe and two Ford Tauruses.
Neighbors say 26 mailboxes were also hit.
According to police, the thefts started around Jan. 1. If you believe you are a victim, you can contact police at 574-LMPD.
Police say the investigation has been going on for three weeks.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.