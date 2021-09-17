LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child was hit by a car while at a bus stop on Friday morning in Louisville's California neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff says the child attempted to cross the road when he saw the school bus approaching from the opposite side around 8:10 a.m., near 26th Street and Hale Avenue.
A passerby tried to pull the child out of the road, Ruoff says, but the child was hit by a vehicle's passenger side mirror.
Ruoff says the bus had its yellow caution lights activated during the accident. The male child, whose age is unknown, was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Second Division officers are investigating the crash. WDRB has reached out to Jefferson County Public Schools for comment.
