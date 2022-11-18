LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police officer caught on dash camera video punching a suspect after a chase has been fired.
LMPD fired Donald "Rusty" Johnson on Friday. Johnson, who was hired in May, was still a probationary officer with the department.
The controversial arrest happened in February of 2021 when Johnson worked for the Hardin County Sheriff's Office. Police tried to pull Joshua Tyler over for not having a taillight, but say he took off, drove on the wrong side of the road and tried to hit a police cruiser.
When he was stopped, dashcam video shows him getting out with his hands up. Then-deputy Johnson can be seen pulling Tyler down and punching him and as another deputy and trooper joined in.
The arrest report says Tyler reached for a pocketknife and resisted arrest.
The Hardin County Sheriff says an internal review found officers used unnecessary force.
Johnson's termination came two days after a WDRB Investigates story aired with dashcam footage of the incident. On Friday LMPD emailed a statement saying Johnson was hired in May and "LMPD had no prior knowledge of the incident."
The FBI is now reviewing the video.
