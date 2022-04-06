LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The overcrowded Louisville Metro Police tow lot now has a little bit more room.
Over 100 people braved the rain on Wednesday to participate in an auction at an LMPD impound lot.
The auction was an effort for LMPD to take care of an ongoing problem where broken down cars were lining the streets of Louisville.
Some cars were in decent shape and others were beaten down and broken. All the vehicles were unclaimed and had been on the lot for at least 45 days.
"I'm a retired mechanic, so car auctions usually one like this, I don't think they'll let you start them or anything," Joe Noble, a bidder, said. "They'll just walk by, stand in front of the car, auction it off and you buy what you see. You hope the good Lord's shining on ya."
Bidders are braving the rain and snagging deals at @LMPD’s tow lot auction. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/tWQMqsGsHZ— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) April 6, 2022
The winning bidder had to pay for the vehicle within an hour and a half of the sale and get it towed off the lot by Friday at 5 p.m. Driving it off the lot isn't allowed because the vehicles aren't insured or registered.
"We'll clear the lot and then our goal as an auctioneer is to maximize the revenue for the seller, so we try to make, try to get the most we can for the seller," Auctions ASAP owner Scott Edberg said. "Like I said, we've quadrupled the revenue since we took over."
LMPD is also working on adding a temporary impound lot in Shively.
There are plans to have more auctions in the future.
