LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two teenagers showed up to University of Louisville Hospital on Wednesday night with gunshot wounds.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the hospital around 6:45 p.m. about the two male teenagers. Both have non-life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.
The department did not immediately know where the shooting took place in Louisville. LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating the shooting.
No one was in custody as of Wednesday night.
Anyone with information can call 574-LMPD anonymously or submit a tip online here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.