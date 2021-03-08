LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot in the Southside neighborhood Monday evening.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Hartwell Court, which is off Kingston Avenue and Southside Drive, around 6:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
Officers with the department's Fourth Division responded to the scene where they found a male that had been shot
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening, Mitchell said.
Police do not yet have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at (502)-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
