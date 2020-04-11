LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway that left one man dead.
The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, responding officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no outstanding suspects. No one has been charged at this time.
