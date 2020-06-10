LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating allegations that one of the officers who opened fire during a raid that ended in the death of Breonna Taylor made inappropriate sexual advances toward at least two women.
The allegations against Det. Brett Hankison came to light after the women made the claims on social media.
They claim that, while in uniform, he offered them rides home from bars in St. Matthews and then touched them inappropriately. One woman says he invited himself into her apartment and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.
She says she never reported it to police because she was scared of retaliation.
WDRB reached out to both women, but neither wanted to be interviewed.
On Wednesday morning, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell issued a brief statement.
"LMPD is aware of these allegations and investigators are looking into them," Mitchell said. "If anyone has information about these cases, we encourage them to call 502.574.7144. LMPD has no other comment at this time regarding these matters."
Acting Chief Robert Schroeder briefly commented on the investigation during a Wednesday morning press conference.
"We have been made aware of it," Schroeder said. "We initiated a Public Integrity investigation. Our public integrity investigators are trying to reach out to those subjects who made those allegations, and I would certainly encourage them and any other person who thinks they may have been victimized to reach out to the Public Integrity Unit."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.