LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chaos and confusion at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night as fears of an active shooter sent people scrambling and led to several confrontations with police officers caught on video.
Kentucky State Police say troopers are investigating after several "large groups of juveniles" began gathering together and setting off fireworks. At some point, someone yelled "shooter," and sent people scrambling.
"There was a big old, like, boom," said Makenzie Holland, who was at the fairgrounds. "I don't know what it was but everyone started running and screaming."
KSP spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson says troopers are investigating the report that a single gunshot was fired into the air by a male teenager.
Following that incident and firecrackers being set off, several people captured videos of LMPD officers in confrontations with fairgoers. In one video, an LMPD officer with the nameplate of W. Smallwood is seen alone in the center of a group of people. Several teens appear to shout at him, the officer shoves several. At point, one teenager appears to square up to the officer as if to fight him.
Another video shows another LMPD officer slam someone to the ground and then punch that person several times. A few KSP troopers are seen in the video as well.
Neither of the videos show what led up to the confrontations.
"The LMPD is aware of the video circulating on social media regarding a police involved incident at the Kentucky State Fair last night. Chief Conrad has initiated a Professional Standard Unit investigation into the matter," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
"It was crowded. Like I've never seen it like that before," Holland said. "Every time I turned around someone was in a fight or someone was yelling at somebody or someone was getting arrested."
Ian Cox, spokesperson for the Kentucky State Fair, did not answer specific questions from WDRB about policies regarding juveniles or if any discussions were taking place about how to avoid something similar happening in the future.
"I really truly believe that there needs to be an age limit," Holland's mom, Nicole said. "18 or accompanied by an adult because of stuff like this. What if they would have trampled on her head? My daughter wouldn't be here."
Related stories:
- LMPD investigating video of police incident at Kentucky State Fair circulating social media
- KSP investigating report of single gunshot fired Saturday at Kentucky State Fair
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.