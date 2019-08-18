LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a report of a single shot fired into the air Saturday night at the fairgrounds.
KSP confirmed that there was not an active shooter after rumors began circulating Saturday night of shots being fired at Kentucky State Fair. WDRB heard from multiple people who were concerned about reports circulating on social media. Many said the loud noise sent crowds running.
Police said the noises that startled attendees were fireworks.
"Large groups of juveniles were congregating and setting off firecrackers in different locations," KSP said in a Sunday news release. "Several individuals reported there may have been an active shooter hearing these incidents."
KSP is investigating another report, however, of "a single gunshot fired into the air by a juvenile male," at the fairgrounds according to the news release. Public Affairs Commander Sgt. Josh Lawson clarified that the report of the single gunshot was not considered an active shooter situation because it was a single shot fired and it was directed in the air.
No injuries have been reported in connection with that incident.
"There are no perceived threats to the public or visitors of the Kentucky State Fair," police said in the news release.
