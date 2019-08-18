Police lights generic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after several videos from the Kentucky State Fair began circulating social media Saturday night.

One video in question appears to show a Metro Police officer trying to get a large crowd of fair-goers under control in front of the Kentucky Exposition Center Saturday night. 

It is unclear whether or not the video, or the crowd, had any connection to a report of shots fired at the fairgrounds Saturday night, that turned out to be juveniles setting off fireworks.

An additional video that began circulating social media on Sunday appears to show a person in police custody being punched and kicked by several officers. It is unclear what led up to that individual's arrest.

In a statement, LMPD said it is aware of the video "regarding a police involved incident at the Kentucky State Fair."

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has launched a Professional Standards Unit investigation into the video, according to the statement.

WDRB has reached out to the Kentucky State Fair Board for comment about the incident but have not yet heard back.

No other details surrounding these videos have been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

