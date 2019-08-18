LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after several videos from the Kentucky State Fair began circulating social media Saturday night.
One video in question appears to show a Metro Police officer trying to get a large crowd of fair-goers under control in front of the Kentucky Exposition Center Saturday night.
It is unclear whether or not the video, or the crowd, had any connection to a report of shots fired at the fairgrounds Saturday night, that turned out to be juveniles setting off fireworks.
An additionalthat began circulating social media on Sunday appears to show a person in police custody being punched and kicked by several officers. It is unclear what led up to that individual's arrest.
In a statement, LMPD said it is aware of the video "regarding a police involved incident at the Kentucky State Fair."
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has launched a Professional Standards Unit investigation into the video, according to the statement.
Keep in mind that around this same time @kystatepolice said groups of teenagers were gathering at setting off fireworks. Investigators are looking into reports that a teen DID fire a gunshot into the air. @WDRBNews— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) August 18, 2019
There are several videos floating around out there. One shows an officer shoving and yelling.This video appears to show an @LMPD officer throw someone to the ground and then begins punching that person. Unclear what happened before or after this video. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/57SvdWNBDV— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) August 18, 2019
Here’s @LMPD statement on what happened at fair last night:“LMPD is aware of the video circulating on social media regarding a police involved incident at the Kentucky State Fair last night. Chief Conrad has initiated a Professional Standard Unit investigation into the matter.”— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) August 18, 2019
WDRB has reached out to the Kentucky State Fair Board for comment about the incident but have not yet heard back.
No other details surrounding these videos have been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
