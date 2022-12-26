LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Jalen Desean Hoston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, which is close to University of Louisville's Lynn Stadium. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the vehicle was southbound on Floyd Street "when the driver lost control and struck a utility pole."
Hoston and the female passenger were both taken to University Hospital, where the passenger was later pronounced dead.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Hoston remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating, but "speed may have been a factor," Mitchell said in a written statement.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
