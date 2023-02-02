LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Dixie Highway Thursday evening.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m.
Police believe a man was trying to cross Dixie Highway at Bethany Lane. When he entered the road, Ellis said, he was hit by a passenger vehicle that was driving northbound on Dixie Highway.
Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. All parties involved remained on scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.