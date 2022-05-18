LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to locate a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in the Portland neighborhood.
LMPD said Justine Woodward was last seen on Monday in the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway. That's near North 31st Street.
Police believe she could be in danger, "as it related to an ongoing investigation," according to a news release.
She is known to frequent the 1100 block of Logan Street, and the Flea off Market on Burnett Avenue, according to police.
Woodward is described a 5 feet, 7 inches, with blue eyes and blonde/brown hair.
Anyone with information on Woodword's whereabouts is asked to call the department at 574-LMPD.
